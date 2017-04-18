BB Naija Finalist, Marvis Dressed As Royalty As She Arrives Hometown Alongside Bisola & Kemen

Big brother Naija housemate, Marvis NkP0*nwi visited her state, Rivers state today and was accompanied by Bisola and Kemen. They have all been received in her community, Onne, where her dad is the community King. BBNaija star and Princess Marvis pictured dressed in her usual royalty as she arrives her home in Rivers state.She was …

The post BB Naija Finalist, Marvis Dressed As Royalty As She Arrives Hometown Alongside Bisola & Kemen appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

