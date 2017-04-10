Pages Navigation Menu

BB Naija: God Has Nothing To Do With Efe’s Victory – Freeze

On-Air Personality, Freeze has reacted to the final result of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show. This comes after Efe who gathered about 16 million votes from fans was announced the winner of the competition. Freeze took to his social media page on Instagram to caution Nigerians from attributing Efe’s victory to God or…

The post BB Naija: God Has Nothing To Do With Efe’s Victory – Freeze appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

