BB Naija: How Bisola’s Husband Stood Her Up On Her Wedding Day – Social Media User

As the Big Brother Naija reality TV show inches towards an end with five contestants left in the Big Brother Naija house, a social media user has opened up on how Bisola’s husband ditched her on her wedding day. The social media user, @Mzcapitaldiva, took to her social media page to disclose that she went…

The post BB Naija: How Bisola’s Husband Stood Her Up On Her Wedding Day – Social Media User appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

