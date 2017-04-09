Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BB Naija: How Bisola’s Husband Stood Her Up On Her Wedding Day – Social Media User

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

As the Big Brother Naija reality TV show inches towards an end with five contestants left in the Big Brother Naija house, a social media user has opened up on how Bisola’s husband ditched her on her wedding day. The social media user, @Mzcapitaldiva, took to her social media page to disclose that she went…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post BB Naija: How Bisola’s Husband Stood Her Up On Her Wedding Day – Social Media User appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.