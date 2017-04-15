Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BB Naija: Tboss, Debbie-Rise, Marvis React To Thin Tall Tony’s Marriage News

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

There is still much fuss about the recently concluded Big Brother Naija reality TV show in the media as several of the housemates are still shocked at some of the revelations of their fellow housemates in the house. One of such shocking revelation is the marital status of Thin Tall Tony, a rather controversial housemate.…

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post BB Naija: Tboss, Debbie-Rise, Marvis React To Thin Tall Tony’s Marriage News appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.