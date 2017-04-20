Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BB Naija: Tboss Issues Statement On BB Naija Sexual Assault Scandal (Videos)

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Following the completion of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, the dust is yet to settle as regards the sexual molestation case against Tokunbo ‘TBoss’ Idowu which led to the disqualification and eviction of fellow housemate, Kemen. Following the joke made by comedian AY Makun and Helen Paul which sparked social media reactions, the…

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post BB Naija: Tboss Issues Statement On BB Naija Sexual Assault Scandal (Videos) appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.