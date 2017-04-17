BB Naija: Tboss Reacts To Reuben Abati’s Body Shaming Article

The Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as Tboss has finally reacted to the article authored by Reuben Abati in which he shamed her and called her names over her conduct in the Big Brother Naija house. Recall that the former president, Goodluck Jonathan’s spokesperson, Reuben Abati in his article titled: “Big Brother…

The post BB Naija: Tboss Reacts To Reuben Abati’s Body Shaming Article appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

