BB Naija: Why I Kissed Marvis – Efe Reveals

Efe, the winner of the recently concluded Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show, has revealed the truth behind his feelings for ex-housemate, Marvis. Recall that the housemates had kissed while in the Big Brother Naija house. The ‘Based on Logistics’ CEO during a chat with Saturday Beats said: “I only kissed Marvis because that was…

The post BB Naija: Why I Kissed Marvis – Efe Reveals appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

