BB Naija Winner EFE Spotted With The P-Square Brothers; Possible Collabo?
So the Big Brother Naija show has come to an end and the fans favorite, Efe picked the winning ticket going home with a whooping N25million and an SUV. However, its been one activity to the other for the Wahala Dey crooner, who Olamide has promised to help with his music career. This time, Efe […]
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG