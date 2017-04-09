BBFinale: Oh NO! Tboss Evicted, Efe & Bisola Are Left

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share Big Brother Naija Housemate, TBoss has been evicted from the Reality Show. TBoss made it to the last three after the eviction of Marvis and Debie-Rise earlier in the Sunday Live Show. Efe and Bisola are left.

The post BBFinale: Oh NO! Tboss Evicted, Efe & Bisola Are Left appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

