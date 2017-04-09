BBFinale: Oh NO! Tboss Evicted, Efe & Bisola Are Left
Big Brother Naija Housemate, TBoss has been evicted from the Reality Show.
TBoss made it to the last three after the eviction of Marvis and Debie-Rise earlier in the Sunday Live Show.
Efe and Bisola are left.
