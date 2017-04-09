Pages Navigation Menu

BBFinale: Oh NO! Tboss Evicted, Efe & Bisola Are Left

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija Housemate, TBoss has been evicted from the Reality Show.

TBoss made it to the last three after the eviction of Marvis and Debie-Rise earlier in the Sunday Live Show.

Efe and Bisola are left.

