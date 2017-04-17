Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BBN Marvis welcomed in her hometown alongside Bisola and Kemen (Photos)

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in BBNaija | 0 comments

Big brother Naija housemate, Marvis Nkpornwi visited her state, Rivers state today and was accompanied by Bisola and Kemen.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

They have all been received in her community, Eleme, where her dad is the community King. More photos below…

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.