#BBNaija: 2Baba, Tiwa Savage and Runtown to perform at grand finale
Music legend, 2Baba (Innocent) Idibia, Mavin/Roc Nation singer, Tiwa Savage and ‘Mad over you’ crooner, Runtown will perform at the grand finale of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria (#BBNaija) reality show. Holding the tradition of featuring guest performances during the live eviction shows on Sundays, celebrities such as Davido, Simi, Iyanya and Big Brother Africa…
The post #BBNaija: 2Baba, Tiwa Savage and Runtown to perform at grand finale appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG