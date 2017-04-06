Pages Navigation Menu

#BBNaija: 2Baba, Tiwa Savage and Runtown to perform at grand finale

Posted on Apr 6, 2017

Music legend, 2Baba (Innocent) Idibia, Mavin/Roc Nation singer, Tiwa Savage and ‘Mad over you’ crooner, Runtown will perform at the grand finale of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria (#BBNaija) reality show. Holding the tradition of featuring guest performances during the live eviction shows on Sundays, celebrities such as Davido, Simi, Iyanya and Big Brother Africa…

