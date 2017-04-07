BBNaija: 3 Top Nigerian Artists To Perform at Grand Finale

Music legend, 2face Idibia, Mavin/Roc Nation singer, Tiwa Savage and ‘Mad over you’ crooner, Runtown will perform at the grand finale of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria reality show.

The grand finale of Big Brother Naija will air this weekend, Sunday, April 9, 2017 in South Africa

This three top Nigerian artiste wil be on ground to perform at the finale as the continent anxiously wait to meet the winner of the reality show.