Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#BBNaija: 5 Real Facts about Efe you didn’t know

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Legend has gathered 5 things you probably didn’t know about the Big Brother Naija 2017 winner, EFE.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

1. Michael Efe Ejeba was born on February, 25, 1993. He hails from Delta State, Nigeria.
2. He attended Federal Government College, Jos and is a graduate of Economics from the University of Jos.
3. Efe is a recording and performing artiste who prefers to rap in pidgin.
4. The rapper left Jos for Lagos to pursue his music career and make a living for himself. He released an EP album called “Lagos EP”, last year.
5. “Based on Logistics” is Efe’s signature slogan.

The post #BBNaija: 5 Real Facts about Efe you didn’t know appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.