BBNaija: 5 Real Facts about Efe you didn’t know

Legend has gathered 5 things you probably didn’t know about the Big Brother Naija 2017 winner, EFE.

1. Michael Efe Ejeba was born on February, 25, 1993. He hails from Delta State, Nigeria.

2. He attended Federal Government College, Jos and is a graduate of Economics from the University of Jos.

3. Efe is a recording and performing artiste who prefers to rap in pidgin.

4. The rapper left Jos for Lagos to pursue his music career and make a living for himself. He released an EP album called “Lagos EP”, last year.

5. “Based on Logistics” is Efe’s signature slogan.