#BBNaija: AY give reasons why he chose to support Efe

Posted on Apr 11, 2017

This is coming after TBoss’ sister unfollowed him for ‘no longer supporting her sister’.

“WHY EFE? 

I personally took to Efe of BBN because he reminds me of me. My journey from Warri to Lagos was laced with an action plan that i couldn’t wait to happen. i was desperately passionate about making my own future, creating my own hope and my ultimate believe in God to help me through it all was completely undaunted.  

My talent till date cannot pass for a 100%, but like my young warri brother Efe, i knew where i was coming from and i also had a complete understanding of the fact that my success story would come through hardwork, perseverance and sacrifice. Above all GRACE found my location without using Google map. 

Efe may not have been the brightest of them all, the same way i cannot even vote myself as the funniest comedian in Nigeria, but experiencing GRACE under the influence of hardwork, sacrifice and struggle will always make you standout. All you need to do is take that bold step and start your journey today. 

NB: If you want to experience how GRACE works… come to AY Live ( No be Jazz) .
#generationsoflaughter #pecadomo #newagechargers #payporte #flyarikair #bigchurchgroup”

