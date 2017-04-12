#Bbnaija: Bassey Joins Nollywood, Pictured With Ini Edo On Set (Watch Video)

Looks like ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Bassey Ekpeyong has gone into acting. Nollywood actress Ini Edo shared a video of both stars on set. Ini Edo who captioned the video “On set with the one and only Bassey from big brother.. @blackbassey God’s speed seems to feature him in the next movie to be released. …

The post #Bbnaija: Bassey Joins Nollywood, Pictured With Ini Edo On Set (Watch Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

