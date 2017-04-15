#Bbnaija: Bisola Forgives Thintalltony As They Hug Each Other On Stage (Watch Video)
Durning a concert held in Warri yesterday for the Ex-housemates, the One campaign ambassador after being persuaded by the show host, Helen Paul went on stage and made peace with her former ‘housie boo’ , ThinTallTony. Bisola who found out that he was married during the grand finale of the show said TTT has betrayed …
