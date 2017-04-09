BBNaija D-day: Efe, Bisola, TBoss favourites for grand prize

By Ayo Alonge

The much talked about TV reality show, Big Brother Naija, comes to a climax today with three housemates of the five finalists — Efe, Bisola, TBoss, Debby Rise and Marvis — taking the lead with massive votes.

Sunday Sun gathered from the viewers that either of the three top contenders — Efe, Bisola and TBoss — is favourite to win the grand price of a whooping N25 million cash and an SUV car. During a couple of diary sessions in the house, Efe, Bisola and TBoss have had to confess that they see one another as key stumbling blocks to winning the grand prize and this appears true as the numerous fans of the trio across the world root for them.

The chances of Efe in the game appear clearly spelt out, as many believe he is the most natural and down-to-earth among the housemates. The Delta State born housemate may have also won the hearts of his numerous fans through the way he conjures colloquialisms in virtually every conversation.

For Bisola, her special wit for arts related endeavours may have been solely responsible for the votes she gains from her fans; no thanks to her ‘unholy’ romance with her evicted lover boy, Thin Tall Tony. Bisola, who is a single mother, wouldn’t have sprung any huge surprise to viewers if she edges out all her rivals today due to her act of joviality and the exuberance with which she relates to her fellow housemates.

For Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as TBoss, the signs to herald her victory appear quite uncertain although she has been gaining huge votes on surprising notes.

The flaws of the Nigerian-Romanian appear to be that she is considered needlessly and extremely emotional, which sometimes is interpreted as arrogance.

According to her, “I actually feel it’s sensitive to even reach out to anybody and say ‘please vote for me. Bisola and Efe do not like me for five kobo. And the truth of the matter is, I don’t give a fuck. Marvis does things that really irritate me because I see through her and it annoys me because I can’t do anything about it. But I will just hold on till the end of the game.”

Anyway, Debby Rise and Marvis too may have to prove that they are strong characters in the contest for the mega praise. Debby Rise is seen as a character that keeps the house lively with her fingers professionally glued to the guitar, and Marvis too has not been lagging behind in the scheme of things, having displaced a couple of supposed strong housemates on a couple of eviction shows.

Whichever way the game plays out today, one person is sure to carry the day and the lucky winner may not be far from Efe, Bisola or TBoss.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News.

