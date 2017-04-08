#BBNaija Day 75: 2baba, Tiwa Savage And EmmyGee To Headline The Final Show

The final #BBNaija show will see Nigerian hitmaker, 2Baba, songstress Tiwa Savage And EmmyGee light up the season finale.

One of the greatest music acts to come out on Nigeria, 2Baba who was formerly known as 2Face is a multi-award winning songwriter, record producer and entrepeneur who needs no introduction.

Since his debut in 1994 as 2Face with his hip hop three piece known as Plantashun Boiz, he has gone on to have a solo career. He presently owns his own record label, Hypertek Entertainment and was a part of the Sony all Africa One8 Project with R.Kelly, recording the single “Hands across the world.” He also has his own NGO called the 2Face Idibia Reach-Out Foundation whose motto is “Service to Humanity.”

In 2009, 2Face was appointed as ambassador by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, releasing a song “Man Unkind” to raise awareness on the menace of fake and sub-standard food and drug products in Nigeria. In 2009, he was presented with the prestigious International Youth Ambassador for Peace Summit and the Nigeria Youth Merit Award by the National Youth Council of Nigeria in recognition of his contributions to youth development in Nigeria. He is presently one of the Judges in The Voice Nigeria.

Tiwa Savage also needs little introduction as the “Kele Kele Love” hitmaker is going to grace the #BBNaija stage at the finale. Tiwa Savage started singing backup vocals for the late, great George Michael at 16 and has also appeared on stage with such mammoth stars as Sting, 50 Cent, Eminem, Robbie Williams, while also lending her vocals to such luminaries as Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan and Ms. Dynamite.

She has various endorsement deals and has become an accomplished performer in a relatively short space of time. She has also appeared on screen, showing another side to her many talents, acting.

Rands and Naira rapper, Emmy Gee is the third artist that will be lighting up the #BBNaija stage this Sunday at the Live Grand Finale. Emmy Gee is a Nigerian rapper based in South Africa. His debut single, Rands and Nairas peaked at number 7 on South Africa’s official music chart. He co-founded an entertainment and clothing apparel company known as Teamtalkless.

His hit single, Rands and Nairas was released in 2013 and it featured a remix release in 2014 which had Ice Prince, AB Crazy, Anatii, Phyno, Cassper Nyovest and DJ Dimplez laying their vocals.

The three music artists are sure to bring unlimited entertainment and fun to the audience and viewers in Nigeria, Africa and across the world at the #BBNaija finale.

