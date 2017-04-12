#BBNaija: Efe And The Last 4 Housemates Unite On Media Tour

Big Brother Naija winner, Efe Ejeba and the last four runners-up; Bisola, TBoss, Debbie-Rise and Marvis came together once again for their media tour. They were pictured with Beat FM Boss, Chris Ubosi, Comedian Ushbebe and Olisa Adibua among others. See more photos below. Source: Thisisnaija

The post #BBNaija: Efe And The Last 4 Housemates Unite On Media Tour appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

