#BBNaija: Efe And The Last 4 Housemates Unite On Media Tour
Big Brother Naija winner, Efe Ejeba and the last four runners-up; Bisola, TBoss, Debbie-Rise and Marvis came together once again for their media tour. They were pictured with Beat FM Boss, Chris Ubosi, Comedian Ushbebe and Olisa Adibua among others. See more photos below. Source: Thisisnaija
