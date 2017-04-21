Pages Navigation Menu

#BBNaija: Efe Finally Speaks on Getting Married to Marvis

Posted on Apr 21, 2017

Efe Ejemba, winner of the second edition of the Big Brother Nigeria realty TV show, is the biggest toast of the entertainment industry at the moment.

Although it is clear that winning the show has earned him a celebrity status and opened the door to a bright future for him, the young man would have been a lot happier if he had succeeded in winning the heart of his BBN soul-mate and fellow housemate, Marvis Nkpornwi, for keeps.

During a recent reception organised in honour of the housemates in Lagos, Efe said that he might have considered tying the nuptial knot with Marvis but for the fact that she already had a boyfriend.

“Unfortunately I can’t marry Marvis because she has a boyfriend. She is committed to the relationship,” he said.

