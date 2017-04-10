#BBNaija: Efe wins N25m, SUV

Efe Michael Ejeba is winner of Big Brother Nigeria 2017, reality TV show.

He was named winner, yesterday, in South Africa where the show was staged.

Efe was the last man standing after winning the hearts of majority of the reality TV fans ahead of 13 other housemates.

Among those who threw their weight behind the 23-year-old rapper were celebrities like Olamide, Wizkid, Annie Idibia, Basket mouth, Ali Nuhu, Karen Igho among other.

Efe, from Warri Delta State, was born in Jos. He attended Federal Government College, Jos.

He is a graduate of Economics from the University of Jos.

He came to Lagos after his National Youth Service Corps programme, launched an Extended Play (EP) record called, Lagos, shortly before the Big Brother Nigeria game came up.

Efe won massively after obtaining 57 percent of the votes to defeat Bisola Aiyeola, who had 18 percent votes as the first runner up.

Tokunbo Idowu, from Edo State, also known as TBoss, got 13.60 percent of the votes while Oluwarise Deborah Ebunoluwa, from Kogi State, also known as Debie-Rise, could only garner 8.78 percent.

The last housemate, Marvis Nkpornwi, native of Eleme, in Rivers State, mustered 1.47 percent of total votes.

Sun

