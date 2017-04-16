#BBNaija: Ex-housemate, Tboss stuns in red, wishes Nigerians a happy easter (Photos)

The CEO ‘Boss Nation’ looked stunning in new photos, she also wished Nigerians a happy Easter on behalf of the top 3 housemates of the Big Brother Naija.

She penned

‘Happy Easter from The Top 3 Housemates of the Big Brother Naija See Gobbe 2017…’

Lovely!!

