#BBNaija: Ex-housemate, Tboss stuns in red, wishes Nigerians a happy easter (Photos)
The CEO ‘Boss Nation’ looked stunning in new photos, she also wished Nigerians a happy Easter on behalf of the top 3 housemates of the Big Brother Naija.
She penned
‘Happy Easter from The Top 3 Housemates of the Big Brother Naija See Gobbe 2017…’
Lovely!!
