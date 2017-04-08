#BBNaija Gets Spiritual: Video of ‘Prayer Warriors’ Holding Intercessory Prayers for Efe Goes Viral

Fans of the Big Brother Nigeria housemate Efe gathered at a church to hold intercessory prayers for him, all of them dressed in branded tees. A close-up of the video shows that they placed a photo of the housemate on a bible, and stretched out their hands to the picture, showering him with prayers. The…

