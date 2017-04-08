#BBNaija Gets Spiritual: Video of ‘Prayer Warriors’ Holding Intercessory Prayers for Efe Goes Viral
Fans of the Big Brother Nigeria housemate Efe gathered at a church to hold intercessory prayers for him, all of them dressed in branded tees. A close-up of the video shows that they placed a photo of the housemate on a bible, and stretched out their hands to the picture, showering him with prayers. The…
The post #BBNaija Gets Spiritual: Video of ‘Prayer Warriors’ Holding Intercessory Prayers for Efe Goes Viral appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
