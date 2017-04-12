BBNAIJA: Glorifying Immorality Can Make you A Celebrity Overnight- Mike Bamiloye

Nigerian Christian movie dramatist, director and story writer Pastor Mike Bamiloye of the Mount Zion Faith Ministries has joined the growing list of personalities that have come out openly to condemn the BBNaija reality tv show. He indicated yesterday that he had Big Brother Naija painfully on his mind after watching the finale. So he…

The post BBNAIJA: Glorifying Immorality Can Make you A Celebrity Overnight- Mike Bamiloye appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

