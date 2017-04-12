BBNAIJA: Glorifying Immorality Can Make you A Celebrity Overnight- Mike Bamiloye
Nigerian Christian movie dramatist, director and story writer Pastor Mike Bamiloye of the Mount Zion Faith Ministries has joined the growing list of personalities that have come out openly to condemn the BBNaija reality tv show. He indicated yesterday that he had Big Brother Naija painfully on his mind after watching the finale. So he…
The post BBNAIJA: Glorifying Immorality Can Make you A Celebrity Overnight- Mike Bamiloye appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG