BBNaija: Gov. Abubakar Invites Efe To Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, has invited the winner of the Big Brother Nigeria Television Reality show 2017 to the Yankari Games Reserve.

 
Abubakar took to his twitter handle, @GovMAA, on Sunday asking Efe to spend some time in the resort. Of course all expenses would be paid for by the governor according to the invite.

He wrote: Congratulations @EfeMoney! We welcome you to visit Yankari and our beautiful Bauchi State FREE! Come, rest and #ExploreBauchi #BBNaija.

