BBNaija: Gov. Abubakar Invites Efe To Bauchi
The Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, has invited the winner of the Big Brother Nigeria Television Reality show 2017 to the Yankari Games Reserve.
Abubakar took to his twitter handle, @GovMAA, on Sunday asking Efe to spend some time in the resort. Of course all expenses would be paid for by the governor according to the invite.
He wrote: Congratulations @EfeMoney! We welcome you to visit Yankari and our beautiful Bauchi State FREE! Come, rest and #ExploreBauchi #BBNaija.
The post BBNaija: Gov. Abubakar Invites Efe To Bauchi appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG