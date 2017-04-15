#Bbnaija: ‘I Don’t Know What Based On Logistics Means’ – Efe Declares, Surprises Nigerians (Watch Video)
Big Brother Naija 2017 winner, Efe Ejeba, shocked his fans and BBN viewers during one of his media tours when he said he doesn’t know the meaning of Based On Logistics, the popular slang that got him more popularity and apparently saw him walk away with N25M. The latest millionaire was spotted at THE BEAT 99.9 …
The post #Bbnaija: ‘I Don’t Know What Based On Logistics Means’ – Efe Declares, Surprises Nigerians (Watch Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG