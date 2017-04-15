Pages Navigation Menu

#Bbnaija: ‘I Don’t Know What Based On Logistics Means’ – Efe Declares, Surprises Nigerians (Watch Video)

Posted on Apr 15, 2017

Big Brother Naija 2017 winner, Efe Ejeba, shocked his fans and BBN viewers during one of his media tours when he said he doesn’t know the meaning of Based On Logistics, the popular slang that got him more popularity and apparently saw him walk away with N25M. The latest millionaire was spotted at THE BEAT 99.9 …

