Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BBNaija: It Took 7 Hours Of Deliberation/Discussion To Disqualify Kemen- Ebuka

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Host of the just concluded Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show, Ebukaa, who was hosted by BeatFM today, has disclosed that it took up to 7 hours of discussion, deliberations before reaching a decision on Kemen’s disqualification. Ebuka disclosed this while being interviewed by celebrity OAP, Toolz. This is coming after some Nigerian celebrities took …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post BBNaija: It Took 7 Hours Of Deliberation/Discussion To Disqualify Kemen- Ebuka appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.