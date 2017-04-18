BBNaija: It Took 7 Hours Of Deliberation/Discussion To Disqualify Kemen- Ebuka

Host of the just concluded Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show, Ebukaa, who was hosted by BeatFM today, has disclosed that it took up to 7 hours of discussion, deliberations before reaching a decision on Kemen’s disqualification. Ebuka disclosed this while being interviewed by celebrity OAP, Toolz. This is coming after some Nigerian celebrities took …

The post BBNaija: It Took 7 Hours Of Deliberation/Discussion To Disqualify Kemen- Ebuka appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

