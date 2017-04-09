#BBNaija: Marvis evicted from Big Brother Naija Finale
Big Brother Naija housemate Marvis has just been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.
Marvis is the first of the reality show’s TOP 5 housemates to be evicted.
The Royal Kid in the house, Marvis, was asked to leave after Ebuka came into the house to pop a champagne with top 5 housemates. The housemate who hoped to buy a car with the N25M cash prize if she wins, is already heading to the stage with Ebuka, the show’s host.
