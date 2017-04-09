Pages Navigation Menu

#BBNaija: Marvis evicted from Big Brother Naija Finale

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in BBNaija | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija housemate Marvis has just been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.

Image result for marvis and other housematesMarvis is the first of the reality show’s TOP 5 housemates to be evicted.

The Royal Kid in the house, Marvis, was asked to leave after Ebuka came into the house to pop a champagne with top 5 housemates. The housemate who hoped to buy a car with the N25M cash prize if she wins, is already heading to the stage with Ebuka, the show’s host.

