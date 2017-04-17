Pages Navigation Menu

#BBNaija: Marvis Returns Home To Rousing Welcome

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

There was celebration in Port Harcourt as Marvis Nkpornwi, runners-up of the recently concluded reality TV show, Big Brother Naija returned to her home in Rivers State. Marvis touched down in Port Hacourt, the capital of Rivers State on Monday along with Bisola and Kemen after appearing on the AY Live show on Sunday. See the…

