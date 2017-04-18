Pages Navigation Menu

#BBNaija: Marvis returns home to warm welcome

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Entertainment

There was fanfare in Port Harcourt as Marvis NkP0*nwi, one of the runners up of the recently concluded reality TV show, Big Brother Naija returned to her home in Rivers State. Marvis touched down in Port Hacourt, the capital of Rivers State on Monday along with Bisola and Kemen after appearing on the AY Live show …

