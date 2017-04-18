#BBNaija: Marvis returns home to warm welcome

There was fanfare in Port Harcourt as Marvis NkP0*nwi, one of the runners up of the recently concluded reality TV show, Big Brother Naija returned to her home in Rivers State. Marvis touched down in Port Hacourt, the capital of Rivers State on Monday along with Bisola and Kemen after appearing on the AY Live show …

The post #BBNaija: Marvis returns home to warm welcome appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

