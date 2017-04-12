#bbnaija: Miyonse Spotted With Kokun Foundation Giving Out Food To The Poor [Photo]
Big Brother Naija housemate, Miyonse is on a good mission as he was spotted with Kokun Foundation Giving food to the poor. The professional chef penned : ‘Through the Kokun Foundation, I joined thousands of global caregivers and social workers in celebrating the International Street Child’s day. Every Child deserves quality food and as such, …
