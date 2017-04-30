BBNaija: Okorocha Appoints Uriel as Imo State Carnival Ambassador During Her Homecoming (Photo+Video)
Uriel of Big Brother Naija has become Imo State Carnival Ambassador.
The good news was spread today by the ex-housemate who is currently in Imo State for her homecoming, an event organised for her by friends and fans.
Yesterday, the group was received by the Igwe of Oguta.
Today, the Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha, surprised her at the event by crowning her Ambassador of the upcoming Imo State Carnival.
Watch the video below:
