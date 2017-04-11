Pages Navigation Menu

#BBNaija records over 26 million votes in final week

Posted on Apr 11, 2017

Regional Director M-Net/Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, revealed that the recently concluded Big Brother Naija show recorded over 26 million votes. She stated this during a press conference which held on April 11, 2017, at Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi Lagos. According to her, the reality show turned out to be a massive success, beating the 20 million votes …

