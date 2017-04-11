#BBNaija records over 26 million votes in final week

Regional Director M-Net/Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, revealed that the recently concluded Big Brother Naija show recorded over 26 million votes. She stated this during a press conference which held on April 11, 2017, at Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi Lagos. According to her, the reality show turned out to be a massive success, beating the 20 million votes …

The post #BBNaija records over 26 million votes in final week appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

