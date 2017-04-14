#BBNaija stars visit Indomie, Payporte & Nigerian Breweies as they kick off their Media Tour
Winner of Big brother Naija Efe aka Efemoney visited the sponsors of the big brother Naija franchise along with his gorgeous housemates Bisola, Tboss, Debie-Rise and Marvis. Press conferences, Radio interviews, TV Interviews are some of the few businesses the top 5 finalists have had to handle since they got back to Nigeria. Check out photos, […]
