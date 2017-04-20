#BBNaija: Tboss Finally Speaks on Issues With Kemen, Comedian AY (Video)

Tokunbo Idowu, an ex-big brother naija housemate has finally addressed the ‘rape’ incident with Kemen which has been trending online, after Comedian AY made jokes about it at his show.

In a video on Instagram, the former bbnaija housemate appreciated fans that have been in her defence and also announced her plans to move on with life.

She said “First of all, I will like to thank everyone who

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

