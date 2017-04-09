Pages Navigation Menu

#BBNaija: TBoss has just been evicted leaving Bisola and Efe in the running for the N25million

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in BBNaija | 0 comments

by Dolapo Adelana TBoss has just been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house. Her eviction leaves Bisola and Efe…

