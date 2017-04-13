#BBNaija: Tboss opens up on why she couldn’t recite the National Anthem

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, TBoss finally has opened up on why she couldn’t recite the national anthem as well exposed her breasts during her stay in the house. In an interview which Beat FM shared last night, the rising star opened up on why she bared her breasts, her failure to recite the National…

The post #BBNaija: Tboss opens up on why she couldn’t recite the National Anthem appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

