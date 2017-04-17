BBNaija! TBoss Reacts to Reuben Abati’s Article on Her B00bs Especially the ‘Mango’ Part

While speaking in an exclusive interview with The Nation, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as TBoss, says she did not feel slighted by Rueben Abati’s article criticising her decision to display nudity on the reality show.

Recall that we had earlier posted an article titled, “#BBNaija: Television as Madness – by Reuben Abati”, where Reuben Abati, a popular columnist and former presidential spokesperson, penned a piece chastising her and ridiculing the size of her breasts.

The self-acclaimed nudist who on more than one occasion, displayed her breasts in the dressing area of the Big Brother Naija house, said she found article amusing, especially where he likened her breasts size to a mango.

She said; “I do not feel I’m an arrogant person. I’m sorry he has that opinion of me. I read the comments.

“My people actually were afraid that I would get emotional and sad about it. But I’m not. I was actually quite amused when I read his comments about the ‘mango’ part. It was actually quite comical.”

The ex-reality show star also defended her decision to walk around half-clad, noting that it’s an act she’s become accustomed to.

She said: “See, the Big Brother house is a place where you showcase yourself. You’re free to be T-Boss. Whoever T-Boss is, you show the world who T-Boss is.”

“And in my own life, in my normal day-to-day life, I don’t like to wear clothes when I’m walking around in my house. I like to be free, here (pointing from her waist downwards), covered here (pointing upwards from her waist), what’s the point? Or I’ll just wear one small blouse. The Big Brother house was like my house at a point.”

TBoss added: “I was just being myself and walking around without clothes… I didn’t go to the kitchen, you know, because, then, that is like really seeking attention or go out into the garden or to the arena. No, I didn’t do that.”