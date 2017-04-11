Pages Navigation Menu

#BBNaija: TBoss’ sister unfollows AY because he no longer campaigned for her

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in BBNaija | 0 comments

Recall that ace comedian AY, who visited the Big Brother Naija house early last month campaigned for TBoss after photos and videos of her staring at him endlessly went viral.

His wife even jokingly reacted to the video which made AY campaign for her, telling her to bring home the bracelet she promised his daughter. (See Here)

Well, AY switched sides during the final voting week by campaigning for BBN winner, Efe. It seems that didn’t go well with TBoss’ sister, Wendy who has been handling her social media pages as she unfollowed him from her Instagram page. See below…

