#BBNaija: ‘The money go don finish by now o’ | TBoss speaks about N25m prize money
by Azeez Adeniyi Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu known as TBoss has reiterated that the N25m would have…
Read » #BBNaija: ‘The money go don finish by now o’ | TBoss speaks about N25m prize money on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!