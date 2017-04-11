Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#BBNaija: ThinTallTony betrayed my friendship with him – Bisola

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Nigeria runner-up, Bisola has granted her first interview since finding out that ThinTallTony is a married man. During the Sunday finale show, the amazing actress saw her former partner’s wedding band and was shocked. Shortly after, during a brief chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, she said she only came to #BBNaija to have fun.…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post #BBNaija: ThinTallTony betrayed my friendship with him – Bisola appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.