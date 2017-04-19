Pages Navigation Menu

BBNaija: Uriel Oputa Begs Her State To Host Her (Video)

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Former Big Brother housemate, Uriel Ngozi Oputa who is from Oguta in Imo state has leaded with the Imo state Government and other Igbo governors to host her the way her fellow housemates such as Marvis, Bisola, Kemen, Bassey, Debbie-rise and co have or will be hosted. She says that despite her accent, she is …

