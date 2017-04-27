Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#BBNaija Uriel Oputa Set to Storm Imo State for ‘Homecoming’ Event

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Office of the Special Adviser on Entertainment and Public Affairs to the Governor of Imo State in collaboration with Yellow Mouth is set to host Uriel Oputa of the recently concluded Big Brother Nigeria reality show. Former Big Brother Naija housemate and Imo state indigene, Uriel Ngozi Oputa took to her Instagram page last …

The post #BBNaija Uriel Oputa Set to Storm Imo State for ‘Homecoming’ Event appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.