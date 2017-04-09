#BBNaija: Watch the moment #Marvis was evicted from the House (Video)
Big Brother Naija housemate, Marvis has been evicted. She was asked to leave after Ebuka came into the house to pop a champagne with top 5 housemates.
If you missed it, this is the moment Marvis was evicted. Watch video below:
