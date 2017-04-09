Pages Navigation Menu

#BBNaija: Watch the moment #Marvis was evicted from the House (Video)

Posted on Apr 9, 2017

Big Brother Naija housemate, Marvis has been evicted. She was asked to leave after Ebuka came into the house to pop a champagne with top 5 housemates.

If you missed it, this is the moment Marvis was evicted. Watch video below:

