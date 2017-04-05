#BBNaija: Watch The Moment Tboss Failed To Recite Nigerian National Anthem (VIDEO)

During a game of Truth or Dare task, given by Big brother, Tboss was requested to recite the Nigerian Anthem by DebieRise

After a few wrong tries, Housemates helped teach her the Anthem by singing both stanzas together.

