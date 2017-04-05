#BBNaija: Watch The Moment Tboss Failed To Recite Nigerian National Anthem (VIDEO)
During a game of Truth or Dare task, given by Big brother, Tboss was requested to recite the Nigerian Anthem by DebieRise
After a few wrong tries, Housemates helped teach her the Anthem by singing both stanzas together.
The post #BBNaija: Watch The Moment Tboss Failed To Recite Nigerian National Anthem (VIDEO) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG