#BBNaija: Watch The Moment Tboss Failed To Recite Nigerian National Anthem (VIDEO)

Posted on Apr 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

During a game of Truth or Dare task, given by Big brother, Tboss was requested to recite the Nigerian Anthem by DebieRise

After a few wrong tries, Housemates helped teach her the Anthem by singing both stanzas together.

