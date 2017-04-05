Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#BBNaija: What? Tboss couldn’t recite the national anthem, Nigerians and her fans react (Video)

Posted on Apr 5, 2017 in BBNaija | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija controversial housemate, Tboss shocked Nigerians when she failed to recite the Nigerian National anthem.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Disappointed Nigerians put her under a bashing platform.

Watch the video and the comments from Nigerians after the cut

Watch the Video

A post shared by #LailasBlog (@lailasblog) on


See comments from Nigerians

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.