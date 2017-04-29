#BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Jos For his Homecoming in Style

Big Brother Naija winner, Efe Ejegba was made Jos’ Ambassador for Entertainment a few weeks ago and yesterday he flew back to his hometown in style as he shared photos of himself in a private jet. He was welcomed by his family and friends at the airport, and then by the State’s Governor, Rt Hon […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

