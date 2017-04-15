BBNaija winner, Efe, regrets what he did in the house

Efe Ejeba, winner of Big Brother Naija reality TV show is surely enjoying his new status as a celebrity. The youngest millionaire in town arrived the country, Monday night alongside Bisola, the first runner up of the reality TV show, to a rousing reception. On Tuesday, he held his first ever press conference, in Lagos, where he was presented with the keys to his SUV and N25 million cheque. In this interview with Showtime Celebrity, the Warri, Delta State-born rapper shares his experience in the BBNaija house, his ordeals as well as his plans to stay on top of his game.

How do you feel being the winner of the BBNaija reality TV show?

I feel great, I feel honoured. I’m grateful to God. I didn’t do it alone. I am full of gratitude to everyone who voted for me and supported me throughout my stay in the Big Brother Naija competition. I was simply living my normal life and having fun in the house. But I didn’t know I was having this much love outside. I was just being myself and living my life in the house.

What did you do differently that gave you an edge over other housemates?

I didn’t do anything differently. All the housemates came into the house with a winning mentality. I was just myself while some came with strategies, which we got to find out later. I feel I represented the average Nigerian youth in the house. I went into the house to live like a normal Nigerian child.

How did it feel like to be locked up in a particular place for 78 days?

It was crazy but I was not worried because I was there for the money. I said if it was 90 days I didn’t care because I was out to win. They say we wouldn’t use our phones and I told them that they could even keep my phone for two years. I was never tired of staying in the BBNaija house.

How would you describe your experience in the house?

Its funny that in a place where we expect a lot of immorality, I became more disciplined. I didn’t think I would ordinarily have fitted into the Big Brother House because I am not posh but I was proved wrong. When I got into the house I realised that I was a bit different from other housemates. I was not just playing for the camera, so, when I was angry or happy I showed it. With time, I started believing that I would actually win the show.

You were always placed on eviction every week.

I’m overwhelmed by this win because I grew up feeling like people didn’t love me and it turned out to be my strong point. I don’t try to be nice to people because I know what people think about me anyway. When I was in school, I was way ahead in class and people felt threatened by my young age. So, every week, I knew that I would be nominated for eviction and that was why I was ready to die just to win the head of house task. I didn’t believe in anyone winning the head of house task to save me aside from myself. So, when it came to those tasks I gave it my all.

What was the strategy you adopted while you were in the house?

I didn’t go into the house with any strategy. I was the same person throughout the show. The way I lived there was the same way I live my normal life. Nothing changed about me in the house.

Recall one of your conversations with TBoss where she boasted that she would spend N25 million within one week and your reaction was simply unimaginable!

I was stunned when she told me that she would finish N25 million in a week. I said to myself what is she doing here. “Me I ready die put for N25m but you say you fit spend am in one week. So wetin you come they do for the house na? You dey block oda people space na.” But I guess she said that out of anger. The biggest irony of the house was that the younger ones do not know how to manage their actions but the older ones just said it as it came.

What are your thoughts on what transpired between Kemen and Tboss?

Based on logistics, my people say I no dey diplomatic so I won’t comment on the matter.

Your fans in Jos are saying you never recognized them while you were in the house?

I am very proud to have been born and raised in Jos; we all know how Jos has blessed a lot of people in the Nigerian entertainment industry. I say it all the time that if I was born and raised in Warri, I wouldn’t have been this disciplined. I spoke a lot of Pidgin English in the house but don’t be deceived I also speak English very well.

Do you regret any of your actions in the house?

The only regret I have is drinking. I heard my mum is upset with me. So, I apologize to her for drinking so much in the house.

How did you cope with your fellow housemates?

I learnt tolerance and also, I learnt that some people have great personalities but still exhibit some unacceptable behaviours. I learnt that I needed to compromise certain things in order to live happily with them despite their flaws. I lived in a confined space and several people invaded my space. I couldn’t ignore them because of certain things they did, so I looked beyond their flaws and embraced their positive side.

With N25million and an SUV at your disposal, how are you feeling at the moment?

I am a different person who is not particularly moved by material things.

Have you been told that so many Nigerian celebrities supported you while you were in the Big brother House?

I am so grateful to a lot of people including Governor Okowa of Delta State. I heard he threw his weight behind me. I was also told that comedian; I Go Dye dropped N1 million for my campaign team. When I called him, he ended my call and called me back. We spoke for hours. I am also grateful to Ali Baba, AY, Akpororo and so many Nigerian celebrities whom I had never met but stood behind me. I hear my family house in Warri can now be likened to a tourist centre because of the number of people who have thronged our home to congratulate my parents.

What will become of your affair with Marvis now that you are out of the Big Brother Naija house?

What we had in the house was great, but she has a boyfriend. I was physically attracted to her and that was why I was close to her in the house.

Beyond BBNaija, what’s next for you?

It will be more about my music because music is my first love. I have realised that my brand is way bigger than music, so I will definitely explore different areas. If I receive any movie offer, the money must make sense. I don’t feel I know how to act and that was my biggest frustration in the Big Brother House.

Olamide tweeted that he’s going to do a duet with you!

Yes, Olamide is a great musician. He raps in Yoruba while I rap in pidgin English. I am looking forward to meeting and learning from him too.

Will you consider a career in comedy?

No, I’m not a comedian. My life may be funny but I don’t think my stories are funny.

At a point, you did feel frustrated while in the house?

Yes, I did, especially when it came to tolerating some people’s annoying behaviours.

