BBNaija Winner Efe Takes Picture With His Entire Family (Photo)
Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe Ejeba took a picture with his family after meeting them for the first time after winning the show.
The picture was taken at his Homecoming in Jos.
The post BBNaija Winner Efe Takes Picture With His Entire Family (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!