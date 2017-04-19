BBNaija winner’s performance at AY Live tears fans apart

BIGBrother Naija 2017 winner, Efe Ejegba, who has been enjoying massive support by Nigerians is currently under attack following his poor outing at AY Live Comedy show 2017, which held Sunday night, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The fans were not satisfied with Efe’s performance at the show, which also featured the likes of Solid Star, Davido, Tekno, ex-BBNaija housemates CoCo Ice and Soma. Feeling disappointed, many of the fans took to their Instagram pages to blast the rave of the moment, advising him to go find his calling as rap music is definitely not meant for him.

Mixed reactions

Efe on the night performed one of his songs, “Halleluyah,” and his performance was greeted with mixed reactions from Nigerians. While many feel that the aspiring rapper really needs to horn a new talent as music isn’t his calling, others say he needs to go for voice training. However, his die-hard fans did not see anything wrong with his performance at the show.

“If you don’t like Efe, you are free to jump into the lagoon. We love him no matter how much you hate him. You will never succeed in bringing him down. Efe is trending and will always trend,”one of his die-hard fans fired back at the rapper’s critics.” Another die-hard fan wrote, “He’s got better stage presence than some A-artistes. Gotta give him that.”

Meanwhile, some of the fans who do believe Efe will make it in music wrote, “I don’t see singing or rapping in him. Am sure he has some other talents he can explore. He should think of other things, he’s not good in music,”Basiliahairworld advised Efe.

Besides, this year’s AY Live made another huge statement in the nation’s showbiz industry. Freeze and AY hosted the evening, while DJ Consequence provided the music. In attendance were Big Brother Naija housemates including Bisola, CoCo Ice Thin Tall Tony, Kemen, Debbie Rise, Uriel, Ese, Soma, T-Boss among others.

Singer Tekno thrilled the crowd with his sheer energy and range of crowd favourite songs, as Davido came through with ‘Dami duro’ with fireworks all over the stage. Davido also performed his classics and his reigning song `IF’` to the joy of the fans and the audience went wild.

